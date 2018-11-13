Iraq's First Lady visits GWU

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director of the GWU, welcomed Salih and said that her visit is important, where she can learn more about the stages of the overall advancement of Emirati women.

Al Suwaidi explained that the GWU, which is chaired by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, appreciates her visit and aims to highlight its programmes related to raising the awareness of women and qualifying them in all sectors.