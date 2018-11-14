UAE Embassy presents cash support from ERC for orphanage in Pakistan

The assistance, provided by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, is part of the embassy's ongoing humanitarian programme in support of various provinces in Pakistan.

After meeting with the Board of Directors of the orphanage in Islamabad, Al Zaabi said, "We endeavour to shoulder our responsibilities and to adjust our approach to address the challenges ahead of us. We also seek to identify the needs for humanitarian work in the different areas of Pakistan to ensure sustainability of development and humanitarian projects that have been established and supported by the UAE for many years."

He extended thanks for Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, for his great support and close follow-up for all needs and projects in Pakistan.

Al Zaabi also thanked Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, wife of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed and Head of the Higher Committee of the Ataya Initiative for her continuous and direct support. He also lauded Ataya Initiative which enhances humanitarian work and is deemed an advanced step that promotes the UAE's global humanitarian message as the UAE is one of the most important donor countries for humanitarian and development assistance.

He added that the country is also an important platform for launching creative initiatives and contributing to addressing the humanitarian issues in a number human societies.