Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khalifa Al Mazrouie at his residence

  • Tuesday 13, November 2018 in 10:50 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has visited Khalifa Mattar Al Mazrouie at his residence in Abu Dhabi.
Al Mazrouie welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and said that he and his family are pleased and happy about His Highness' visit.
 
The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Al Mazrouie, and the audience exchanged cordial talks which reflect the deep-rooted legacy sustained by the wise leadership to communicate and meet Emiratis.
 
They prayed to Allah the Almighty to preserve the UAE and wished for permanent security and stability in the country under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
 