Suroor bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed open first 'environment friendly' luxury hotel

After the opening, Sheikh Suroor and Sheikh Hazza toured the various facilities of the new hotel. Also present were Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Transport, a number of Abu Dhabi Executive Council members and senior officials.

Overlooking 400 metres of protected sand dunes, the 293 room Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort offers a unique experience in sustainable tourism. It also includes eight villas with private pools, 64 suites, six panoramic suites and a spa with 15 treatment rooms.

Saadiyat Island is undergoing a remarkable transformation into a world-class leisure, cultural and residential destination, eventually housing the world’s largest single concentration of premier cultural assets. These will include Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, the Zayed National Museum and the Louvre Abu Dhabi, which opened last year to international acclaim.