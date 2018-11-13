UAE-Portuguese relations are in the best stages: Portuguese President

President De Sousa’s remarks came, while participating in the Paris Peace Forum, at which he expressed happiness at the growing UAE-Portugal relations at all levels, especially in the economic, trade, and cultural fields. He also highlighted the UAE's wise leadership and distinguished people.

He said, "We have strong relations with the UAE and there is great economic and trade cooperation between us and we have all the means to expand it in line with the existing successful political ties between the two countries. Today we are witnessing relations in their utmost level between the two sides as we enjoy the cultural and intellectual exchange."

He said, "Dialogue and cultural exchange is always the measure of the success of any relations between countries. We work together to look forward to exploring the future with confidence, strength and vigour, and to present a distinctive model for our present and future generations."