Hazza bin Zayed receives copy of ‘The Soft Power in the Leadership Qualities of Zayed’

The book offers an in-depth study of the experiences of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

During their meeting at the Jumeirah Saadiyat Resort in Abu Dhabi, Lt. General Khalfan also presented, Sheikh Hazza with a summary of the key chapters of the book, which explains, through the practical experiences of Sheikh Zayed, his leadership qualities, his relationship with his people, and his unique way of dealing with various events and issues with wisdom and insight, which achieved the country’s overall development goals and were a key part of his cultural project.