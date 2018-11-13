Social development is our concern: Fatima bint Mubarak

She stated that family cohesion creates a tolerant community, which is part of the foundation’s role in achieving social development in the emirate.

Sheikha Fatima commended the foundation’s efforts to care for the family, through implementing community programmes and services that are in line with modern standards and will help achieve the country’s strategy to utilise modern technology, encourage business and innovate new ideas.

She made this statement while chairing the first meeting of the Supreme Administration of the FDF, which was held at the Abu Dhabi Centre and was attended by Sheikh Diab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Transport – Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme for Excellence and Social Intelligence, Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, and Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director-General of the FDF, along with directors of departments and administrations and advisers and experts from the foundation.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Sheikha Fatima launched the "Abu Dhabi Women’s Exhibition," which was organised by the foundation, under the theme, "Zayed the Advocate of Women." She then toured the exhibition, which includes a documentary screening, old photos, rare documents and a digital library.

The exhibition also includes other materials, reports and items dating back to the foundation’s established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in February 1973.

The exhibition aims to highlight the leading role of Sheikha Fatima in establishing and leading the Abu Dhabi Women’s Association, which is the first women’s organisation in the country and received the support of Sheikh Zayed.

Sheikha Fatima then inspected the "Institutional Innovation Laboratory," which was recently launched by the foundation to create a working environment that supports and stimulates creativity and innovation and utilises artificial intelligence, to offer innovative social services that are in line with the government’s efforts to strengthen family stability and develop the community.