Abdullah bin Zayed inaugurates Abu Dhabi Art

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), this year’s edition welcomes the public from14th to 17th November.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; a number of senior officials and key figures attended the event.

Sheikh Abdullah said, "The continuous success of Abu Dhabi Art year after year proves Abu Dhabi's unique status as an incubator for the arts that promotes all types of creative expression. Modern and contemporary art reveal a very profound and distinct aspect to human society, which can only be realised in an atmosphere that entices exploration and enhances openness to others, stimulating an unlimited cultural exchange of knowledge and ideas. Abu Dhabi Art brings together a variety of artistic expression that originate from a myriad of culture in a rich holistic dialogue on the shared human experience, which in turn also reflects the copious cultural diversity that the emirate embraces and the UAE as a whole."

The opening was attended by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture & Tourist , and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture & Tourism, as well as ambassadors, senior officials, artists, art collectors and media personalities.

Sheikh Abdullah toured the galleries at Manarat Al Saadiyat, meeting with curators and artists who will be providing exceptional contributions to the cultural programme of Abu Dhabi Art 2018.

Abu Dhabi Art presents a distinctive public programme that connects with the wider community through a dynamic schedule of performing arts, talks, collaborative community initiatives, and a diverse range of international galleries showcasing a variety of inspiring artworks and iconic installations Commenting on the opening of Abu Dhabi Art 2018, Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi said, "Abu Dhabi Art continues to reflect the thriving artistic spirit in the emirate, showcasing a diverse programme of creative expression that serves as a platform to engage with a global audience. In its 10th edition, we look ahead to bringing together leading artists from the UAE and abroad in order to foster Abu Dhabi’s growing artistic presence for international art trends and strengthen the emirate’s position as a global centre for cultural and artistic practice."

Abu Dhabi Art once again brings together leading artists, curators, museum directors, art historians and galleries exhibited across the fair’s main sections, and offers a dynamic programme of talks by influential figures in the global art world, and a variety of live performances and installations at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Al Ain and across the capital, to engage with the communities of Abu Dhabi and celebrate its cultural and artistic diversity.