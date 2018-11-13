Mohammed bin Rashid visits ADIPEC 2018

Sheikh Mohammed toured the exhibition area accompanied by Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation and Chief Executive of Emirates Group, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum. This year's edition of the event attracted 2,500 companies representing 67 countries.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, briefed His Highness about the exhibition and the companies and countries participating in this year’s edition of the event. His Highness was given a whistle stop of the pavilion of Saudi Aramco, ADNCO and Total.

His Highness was accompanied by Director-General of the Dubai Ruler's Court, Mohammed Al Shaibani, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, DSCE, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai, Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman and other officials.