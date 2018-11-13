Noura Al Kaabi visits Dubai Design Week

Al Kaabi was briefed on the works at the Abwab Pavilion, which hosts a group of design experts from five communities in the Middle East. Two designers from each community have been invited to collaborate on artworks in dedicated pavilions. Al Kaabi also toured the exhibition 'UAE Design Stories: The Next Generation of the Emirates' that highlights the UAE's brightest talent in the design industry, held under the patronage of the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development and curated by Emirati Designer Khaled Al Shafar. The Minister also visited the Young Children's Design Exhibition, 'We, Our Youngsters and Others', which presented products designed for the 3-12 age group.

Al Kaabi said, "Design is a key component of cultural and creative industries supported by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development and is actively contributing to the creative economy as part of our plan to leverage the contribution of creative economy to the country's GDP through a range of initiatives and programmes that support creative entrepreneurship. The exhibitions at Dubai Design Week, which include more than 230 works by local and international designers, will allow us to share creative experiences and discuss ways to launch initiatives that combine cultures and inspire global audience."

The minister said that UAE-based talent can have a positive impact on the design industry, noting that innovation and creativity are key elements in driving the future of the industry.

Noura Al Kaabi also visited the Global Grad Show exhibition, which presents graduate projects from world's leading design and technology schools. Now in its fourth edition, the exhibition showcases 150 works from 100 universities hailing from 61 countries around the world.

At the end of her tour, the minister visited the French Institute in the UAE’s exhibition 'French Design: How Innovations Make History', which focused on contemporary French designs, knowledge and artistic experiences. This participation comes as part of the ongoing activities of UAE-France Cultural Dialogue.