Sheikha Fatima receives First Lady of Iraq

Sheikha Fatima welcomed Salih and her delegation and stressed the importance of their visit, which presents an opportunity to exchange views on a range of current issues that concern women in both countries.

Her Highness briefed Salih about the advancement of women in the UAE, the prominent position they occupy and their overall achievements, due to the full support of the country’s wise leadership that has enabled them to achieve full equality with men in terms of rights and duties.

She added that Emirati women participate in all aspects of life, occupy ministerial and decision-making positions, and are present in the parliamentary and diplomatic corps.

Salih expressed her happiness, as well as those of her delegation, at visiting the UAE, and their admiration for its overall development.

She also praised the efforts of Sheikha Fatima to lead and support the advancement of women, which led to numerous political, economic and social achievements, as well as their prominent regional and international stature.

The meeting was attended by a number of Sheikhas an senior officials.