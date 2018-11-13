Abu Dhabi Crown Prince honours members of Armed Forces

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed conferred upon the service officers the Order of Military Glory of the First Class and the Order of Bravery during a special ceremony at the Abu Dhabi Sea Palace.

During his reception of the officers who were headed by Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces His Highness expressed his pride for their embodiment of the highest values of loyalty, belonging and courage, and for the heroic stances they demonstrated while serving both inside and outside the country.

Addressing the officers, Sheikh Mohamed said, "We are happy at the level of readiness and steadfastness that you demonstrate and your ability to carry out the tasks entrusted to you with competence and professionalism."

Speaking of the fallen servicemen who have lost their lives in the battlefield, Sheikh Mohamed said, "The martyrs of the homeland and their brilliant legacies will be immortalised for eternity by future generations who will tell stories of their heroic, glorious and honourable accomplishments."