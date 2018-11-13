RAK Ruler named Visionary Leader of the Year

In his acceptance speech, Sheikh Saud thanked the leadership of the UAE, the people of Ras Al Khaimah and those who have inspired him over the years.

Sheikh Saud said that he accepted the award "not just for myself but for the people I am privileged to lead in Ras Al Khaimah". The people of Ras Al Khaimah, both Emiratis and expatriates, he said, all contribute to making the Emirate a fantastic place to live, work and visit and this award also honors the progress Ras Al Khaimah has made in recent years.

He added, "I thank the leadership of the UAE, who have created a safe and prosperous home for people from across the globe. Without their vision, the UAE would not be the great country it is today. Some people want to achieve things in their lifetime - but what’s more important is to make a mark for generations to come – and that’s what I seek to achieve." "My time on this earth is finite - Ras Al Khaimah’s success should be endless."