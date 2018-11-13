UAE Ambassador opens 22 development projects in Lebanon

UAE Ambassador to Lebanon, stressed that the Leadership in the UAE attaches great importance to such health, development and educational projects, since the UAE is an advocate of this country and is always seeking to serve the people through its programs.

"We are aware of the burden that Lebanon shoulders as a result of the Syrian displacement. This is why we have been quick to inaugurate these projects in a single day, with the aim of establishing the principle of sustainable development in accordance with the directives of our country's wise leadership that seeks to help brotherly and friendly states," Al Shamsi added.

"These projects illustrate the relationship between the UAE and Lebanon, a tribute message from the leaders and people of the UAE to Lebanon. The goal is to help the local population as well as the Lebanese government in the implementation of the 'Year of Zayed 2018' initiatives," the UAE Ambassador indicated.

"Our country has won the world's first place in foreign aid for the fifth year in a row, and we are working in line with our leadership's vision to make all regions better. We will continue to provide more in the next phase within an integrated program that supports education, hospitals and infrastructure," vowed Al Shamsi.

It is to note that the UAE Ambassador and his accompanying delegation received a warm popular welcome in the various stop-over's during their visit to Akkar and the North region today, where citizens gathered to express their appreciation of the efforts exerted in support of Lebanon during these difficult times.