Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iraqi FM

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the state visit made by President Barham Salih of Iraq to the UAE, discussed bilateral relations and means to develop them in all domains.

Sheikh Abdullah wished Dr. Alhakim success in his new post and in contributing to achieving aspirations of the brotherly Iraqi people for progress, prosperity and stability.

He said that under the directives of its leadership, the UAE is keen on developing bilateral cooperation with Iraq in various domains.

Dr. Alhakim expressed his country's appreciation to the UAE efforts and continuous initiatives in support of Iraq and its generous contributions to the international efforts for reconstruction of Iraq.

He also praised the regional and international status enjoyed by the UAE and its pioneering role in supporting the Arab causes and achieving stability in the region.

The meeting was attended by Hassan Ahmed Al Shehi, UAE Ambassador to Iraq and Khalifa Shaheen Al-Marar, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs.