Mohamed bin Zayed receives US National Security Advisor

During the meeting held at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Bolton discussed ties of cooperation and coordination between the two friendly countries, as well as issues of mutual interest.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues and tackled the international efforts and joint coordination to combat terrorism and terrorist groups, means to eradicate the scourge of terrorism and to dry up its sources, and ways to achieve the aspirations of the people of the region for development and stability.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council, Yousef Mana Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.