Mohamed bin Zayed receives delegation from ‘Sharqiyah Chamber of Commerce’ of Saudi Arabia

  • Monday 12, November 2018 in 11:24 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday received a delegation from the "Sharqiyah Chamber of Commerce and Industry" of Saudi Arabia.
During the meeting, which took place at the Qasr Al Bahr Majlis in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the delegation discussed the role of chambers of commerce from both countries in improving the business environment and regulating commercial and industrial affairs, as well as the further opportunities for cooperation between the chamber and its counterparts in the UAE, to enhance the relations between the two countries.
 
The members of the delegation expressed their happiness at meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohamed while stressing that the unity between their countries and peoples has helped to strengthen their commercial and economic relations.