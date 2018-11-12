Mohamed bin Zayed, British Foreign Secretary discuss relations between UAE, UK

During the meeting, which was held in the Qasr Al Bahr Majlis, both sides discussed the bilateral relations between the UAE and the UK and the means of supporting and developing these relations, to serves their interests and those of their peoples. They also discussed several issues of mutual interest.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Hunt then discussed key regional and international developments that concern both countries and exchanged opinions in that regard.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs, ZHO, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, along with several Sheikhs and officials.