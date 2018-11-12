Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of "Inclusive Citizenship Conference"

During the meeting that took place at the Qasr Al Bahr Majlis in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the participants of the conference, which is being held by Abu Dhabi, while expressing his hope that it will help establish the culture of tolerance, achieve community security and coexistence, and promote dialogue between various peoples, religions and cultures.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the UAE’s efforts to spread the values of tolerance, coexistence and peace, which are key to strengthening the foundations of security and stability between the peoples of the region and the world while pointing out that the UAE’s humanitarian approach is achieving peace, security, safety and prosperity.

The participants of the conference praised the UAE’s social model of tolerance and humanitarian coexistence between cultures, civilisations and religions, which is based on mutual respect, acceptance, love and peace.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation;Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs, ZHO, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, as well as several Sheikhs and officials.