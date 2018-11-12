Mohamed bin Zayed receives the participants of the 27th session of the General Assembly

During the meeting, which was hosted by the Retired Military Personnel Association in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed welcomed the participants while expressing his hope that the current session of the association will promote overall cooperation and solidarity in supporting retired Arab military personnel and veterans, who risked their lives for their nations to preserve their sovereignty and gains.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed spoke with the veterans about the current session of the association and union and their goals and messages, as well as how to strengthen the cooperation between relevant associations and institutions in Arab countries, to support the veterans and victims of war.

The participants thanked the UAE for hosting the meeting, which was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs, ZHO, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, along with several Sheikhs and officials.

The session is being held from 11th to 13th November, with the participation of 17 delegations from 13 Arab countries representing associations, institutions and organisations that are members of the union, along with the Chairman of the International Federation for War Victims.