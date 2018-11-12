Mohamed bin Zayed receives Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable attendees

Upon welcoming the guests, His Highness affirmed that the UAE plays an active role as an official supplier of oil and gas to enable global economic and social development, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed emphasised the importance of innovative thinking and development in which national and international oil and gas companies can cooperate for the benefit of the sector as a whole. He noted that the Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable is an appropriate platform that encourages said cooperation by looking ahead and applying innovative thinking and modern technologies in the sector.

His Highness highlighted the significance of introducing sustainable technologies and strategies in the oil and gas sector in a bid to contribute towards protecting the environment via sustainable and energy efficient production mechanisms.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs, ZHO; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, and a number of Sheikhs and senior officials attended the meeting.

The Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable visiting delegation included Amin H. Al-Nasser, President and CEO, Saudi Aramco; Alfred Stern, CEO Borealis; Bob Dudley, Group Chief Executive, BP; Pedro Miro Roig, Vice Chairman and CEO, CEPSA; Mr. Wang Yilin, Chairman, CNPC; Claudio Descalzi, CEO, ENI; Hunter L. Hunt, President, Hunt Consolidated Energy; Sanjiv Singh, CEO, Indian Oil Company; Takayuki Ueda, President and CEO, INPEX: Tsutomu Sugimori, President, JXTG Holdings (JX-Nippon Oil and Gas Exploration); Dr. Vagit U. Alekperov, President, LUKOIL; Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO Petroleum and Petrochemicals, Mubadala Investment Company; Todd Karran, President and CEO, Nova Chemicals; Dr. Rainer Seele, Chairman and CEO, OMV; Vicki A. Hollub, President and CEO, OXY; Dr. Antonio Costa Silva, Chairman of the Management Commission, Partex; Carlos Trevino, CEO, PEMEX; Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, President and Group CEO, Petronas; Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman of the Board and CEO, Total; Ben van Beurden, CEO, Royal Dutch Shell and Raoul Restucci, Managing Director, Petroleum Development Oman: Dr Josephine Wapakabulo, CEO, Uganda National Oil Company; Nassef Sawiris, CEO, OCI: Kim Jun, President and CEO of SK Innovation and Dr Carlos Saturnino Guerra Sousa e Olivera, Chairman and CEO, Sonangol Group.