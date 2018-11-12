Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Senegalese President

The message was conveyed by Sulaiman Rasin, Special Envoy to the Sengalese President, during a meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

The two sides discussed prospects of cooperation between the UAE and Senegal. Sheikh Mohamed and Rasin also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs, ZHO; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, and a number of Sheikhs and senior officials attended the meeting.