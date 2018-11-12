Hamdan bin Mohammed unveils 5-Star plaque at Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme

Sheikh Hamdan said the directives from the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, focus on enhancing the experience of customers and ensure they achieve satisfaction by providing the highest level of services with efficiency, and at a five-star level.

He made these remarks when he unveiled the 5-Star plaque at the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme’s customer service centre in Dubai, in the presence of Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, Dr. Abdullah Mohammad Bel Haif Al Nuaimi, Minister of State for Happiness and Quality of Life, Uhoud Khalfan Al Roumi, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai, Abdulla Al Basti, and Director General of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, Jamila Mohammed Al Fandi.

The star rating programme for the Dubai Government’s Customer Happiness Centres was launched following a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Emirates Programme for Excellence in Government Services and the Dubai Executive Council’s Secretariat-General represented by the Dubai Model Centre. The programme reflects the efforts of the two organisations to work together to implement the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.