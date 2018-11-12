Hamed bin Zayed opens ADIPEC 2018

The conference is held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Speaking about the event, Sheikh Hamed said, "With the support and follow-up of the leadership, the UAE and Abu Dhabi have established their position as a global destination for global energy sector dialogue."

He added that this important event, which witnessed the participation of major international and national oil and gas companies, reflects the country's leadership in this vital sector and confirms the development achieved in this industry over the past years.

Sheikh Hamed expressed his confidence that the discussions that will be held in the event by experts of the sector will have a significant impact on the reality and future of the global oil and gas sector.

Following the inauguration of ADIPEC, Sheikh Hamed the pavilions of participating countries and exhibitors and was briefed on the latest technologies used in the oil and gas sector. He visited the Japanese Pavilion, and the ADNOC and Saudi Aramco Pavilions.

Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO; Hamad Mubarak Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Petroleum Council; Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Saudi's Minister of Energy,Industry and Mineral Resources; and Tarek El Molla, Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources; and a number of senior officials.