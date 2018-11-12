Fujairah Ruler highlights importance of creating trust between government authorities, public

His Highness also highlighted the importance of appointing a media outlet employee to represent every authority.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed's remarks came during a meeting with Muntaha Al Ramahi, Lead Presenter at Al Arabiya Channel.

Al Ramahi conducted a workshop, titled, "The Official Spokesman: The Required Role," which was organised by the Fujairah Government Media Office, which began on 10th November and ends on 12th November, and targets directors of government departments and public institutions in Fujairah.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamad was briefed about the workshop, which focusses on ways of dealing with various media outlets, conducting media interviews, the best media techniques and how to employ them, to serve the objectives and goals of an institution.

Sheikh Hamad praised the efforts of the office to improve the media efforts of government institutions, as well as the work of Al Ramahi while highlighting the importance of the workshop.

Al Ramahi thanked Sheikh Hamad for supporting the country’s media and journalists, as well as his keenness to ensure transparent communication between the government and the media.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also received Al Ramahi and the directors of government departments and public institutions who participated in the workshop, as per the directives of Sheikh Hamad.