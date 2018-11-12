Zayed led UAE's transition to modern age: Gargash

The minister made the remarks while addressing the Fifth Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate, organised by the Emirates Policy Center (EPC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation under the patronage of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The forum brought together a large number of decision-makers, academics, and political experts from various world countries.

"While we are observing the Year of Zayed, we recall the values instilled by the Founding Father that has made our country a role model for advanced development and a hub for modern technology. Last month saw the launch of KhalifaSat, the first satellite made completely by Emirati engineers in the UAE. In addition, we will launch the Emirates Mars Mission, a spacecraft set to arrive at Mars in 2021," the minister noted.