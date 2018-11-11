ERC begins distributing school uniforms to 100,000 students in 5 Yemeni governorates

The distribution of the uniforms is part of the efforts of the "People’s School" in Al Buraiqeh District in the interim capital, Aden, to implement the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, to provide school uniforms to Yemeni students in the country’s liberated governorates, and highlight the UAE’s initiative to support the local education sector.

The distribution of the uniforms was attended by Dr. Abdullah Salem Lamlas, Yemeni Minister of Education; Ahmed Salmeen, Governor of Aden; Tayeb Al Shamsi, ERC Representative, and several officials from the Yemeni Ministry of Education, who commended the initiative.

Dr. Lamlas said that the launch of the initiative is in response to the decision to suspend the requirement to wear school uniforms, until the living conditions of Yemeni citizens have improved.

He added that over 100,000 Yemeni students in the five liberated governorates will benefit from the initiative, including 20,000 students in eight districts of Aden.

Al Shamsi said that the ERC, in coordination with the Ministry of Education of Yemen, began distributing the uniforms while targeting the children of poor families, martyrs and the wounded, to create the appropriate environment for children to complete their educations, despite their difficult conditions.

Al Shamsi added that supporting Yemen’s education sector is one of the ERC’s priorities, with the aim of improving the lives of Yemenis and enabling them to confront their current conditions by supporting the education system, improving the school environment, and creating an environment for achieving academic success, as well as by providing students with school supplies.