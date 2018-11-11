Amal Al Qubaisi discusses strengthening parliamentary relations with Chinese officials

Their discussion aims to promote social and cultural communication between the UAE and China, develop their overall relations, highlight the role of parliamentary diplomacy, and coordinate their positions on various issues.

During the meeting, which is part of the official visit of Dr. Al Qubaisi and her delegation to China, she also highlighted the importance of strengthening the parliamentary and legislative cooperation between both sides in international conferences and forums, as well as consolidating their political and diplomatic relations.

She noted the role of both parliaments in international forums and their stances on issues of common interest, especially international security and peace.

Liu welcomed Dr. Al Qubaisi and her delegation, while commending the excellent parliamentary relations between the two countries, noting that Jiangsu is an advanced Chinese province, has the country’s largest provincial population, is a key centre for many sectors, especially technology and education, and is host to 176 universities and institutes. She also stressed that the province’s economy is responsible for 10 percent of the entire Chinese economy.

Dr. Al Qubaisi invited Lou Qinjian to visit the UAE and the FNC, and he expressed his welcome for the invitation. A number of FNC members and Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, the UAE Ambassador to the People's Republic of China were present.

Later, the Standing Committee of the Chinese People’s Congress of Jiangsu Province held a dinner banquet to honour Dr. Al Qubaisi and her delegation.