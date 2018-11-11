Mohamed bin Zayed receives Total CEO

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Total CEO on the strategic agreement signed by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), on behalf of the government of Abu Dhabi, with Total whereby the French oil giant won a 40 percent stake in an unconventional gas concession that will help boost Abu Dhabi’s production. Under the agreement, Total will explore, appraise and develop the Ruwais Diyab Unconventional Gas Concession in a major step likely to help ADNOC reach its target of 1 billion cubic feet a day of unconventional gas output by 2030.

The meeting occasioned an exchange of views of an array of issues of common interest with special emphasis on the prospects of developing the energy sector in the UAE.

Attending the meeting were Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and CEO of ADNOC Group, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, the Undersecretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.