Al Bowardi inaugurates 27th General Assembly of Arab Union of Veterans and Victims of War

The inauguration was hosted by the Retired Military Officers Association in Abu Dhabi, and was attended by Retired Major General Mubarak bin Awaidha Al Khaily, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Retired Military Officers Association, Major General Ibrahim Maghrabi Ibrahim, Chairman of the Arab Union of War Veterans and Victims of War, Tarek Abdel Salam, Representative of the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Major General Moustafa Khamis, Secretary-General of the Arab Union of Veterans and War Victims, as well as representatives of the Armed Forces and the ministries of defence and interior, along with several retired military officers.

In his speech, Al Bowardi wished the union greater progress and success in achieving its goals in the Arab region.

"The history of conflicts and wars is the history of humanity, and despite the involvement of countries in two destructive world wars, the cold war, and many regional wars around the world, we have still not achieved peace and security, according to the United Nations Charter. There are also many challenges threatening our world, including the growing world population, along with the depletion of natural resources and increasing poverty, as well as environmental degradation and the spread of extremism and terrorism," Al Bowardi said.

"It is wise to seek the opinion of specialists and experts to solve these problems and challenges. Therefore, war veterans are the best people, as they are aware of the cost of wars and their destructive outcomes, in comparison to the use of peaceful means to realise national objectives and interests," he added.

Al Bowardi also stressed that in the international community, it is normal for the union to work under the umbrella of the Arab League, in cooperation with other international unions of war veterans and under the framework of the UN, to promote the principles of world security and peace, based on justice and equality, as well as to protect freedoms and rights without discrimination, while considering the effects of wars and disasters on victims. He also stressed his keenness to assist the families of martyrs.

Al Bowardi affirmed that the UAE aims to achieve international peace and security according to the UN’s principles, while noting its efforts to support the victims of wars around the world, as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.