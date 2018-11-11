Mohammed bin Rashid attends Annual Meeting of WEF’s Global Future Councils

"Advanced technologies and sciences are shaping the future. In the UAE, we are keen to harness advanced technologies to enhance the progress of humanity," His Highness said while touring the Transformation Maps Platform on the sidelines of the third Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Future Councils, which commenced today in Dubai.

"We are proud of the UAE’s contribution to humanity’s journey of progress, and its transition to a future driven by new advanced technologies. We are working hard to equip future generations with the skills that will be required in the future. Hosting the Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils is part of our vision for enhancing the UAE’s contributions to improving the conditions of human society. It reflects our aspirations and our constant efforts to ensure the best possible future for our people," His Highness said.

His Highness attended a session of the Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils, which addresses 38 future issues.

The session was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation; Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future and Co-Chair of the Global Future Councils, and Borge Brende President and Member of the Managing Board of the World Economic Forum, WEF.

Sheikh Mohammed reviewed the outcomes of the Future Transformation Maps, which is a dynamic knowledge tool covering more than 120 topics across different sectors and countries, shaping the modern world.

The maps, which are enhanced by advanced network analytics and artificial intelligence technologies have been developed in collaboration with some of the world’s leading universities, think tanks and international organisations.

The Forum has also developed its own proprietary advanced network analytics and artificial intelligence technologies to further enhance its knowledge-curation capabilities.

The Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils is the world's biggest brainstorm. Over the next two days, nearly 700 experts will each bring with them their own ideas on how to shape a future that is inclusive, prosperous and globally integrated.