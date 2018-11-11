FNC delegation visits Great Wall of China

During their tour, the FNC delegation inspected various sections of the wall, which was built over 2,000 years ago and extends thousands of kilometres.

Dr. Al Qubaisi was briefed by Chinese officials about the wall, its history, and its main heritage sites, while noting that the wall was built over various terrains, which include mountains, desert and rivers, and the architectural structure of each segment varies according to the terrain.

Following the visit, Dr. Al Qubaisi delivered a speech that expressed her pleasure, and those of the FNC delegation members, at visiting the wall, which is one of the seven wonders of the world.

Dr. Al Qubaisi spoke of her admiration for the historic site, which embodies the determination of the Chinese people to protect their country, while noting that the wall attracts over 150 million tourists on an annual basis and supports the national economy of China.

She also stressed her appreciation for the Chinese government, parliament and people, while highlighting the importance of strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the UAE and China, and praising the bilateral ties between the two countries, which are based on historic relations.

The FNC delegation included Abdulaziz Al Zaabi, Second Deputy to the FNC Speaker; Salem Abdullah Al Shamsi; Jamal Mohammed Al Hay; Jassem Abdullah Al Naqbi; Khalfan Abdullah bin Youkhah; Salem Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi; Dr. Saeed Abdullah Al Muttawa; Aisha Rashid Liateem; Azza Soliman bin Soliman; Ali Jassem Ahmed; Aliaa Soliman Al Jassem; Mohammed bin Kardous Al Ameri; Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi; Ali Obaid Ali Al Dhahri, UAE Ambassador to China, and Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, FNC Secretary-General.