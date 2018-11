The aid, distributed in Al Baqteebah, Southern Markhah, and Nubah, Al Aram, in the Habban District of Shabwa, benefitted over 2,000 Yemenis.

The ERC is continuing to provide relief and humanitarian aid to Yemeni families in Shabwa, especially those in remote areas, to ease their burdens as a result of the conflict inflicted by Houthi militias.

A total of 43,622 food parcels have been distributed in Shabwa Governorate during the Year of Zayed, assisting over 265,639 Yemeni citizens.