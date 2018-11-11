UAE Ambassador, Governor of Sindh discuss bolstering economic relations

Al Zaabi congratulated the Governor on his new appointment, wishing him success in his role. The UAE Ambassador noted that the relations between the two countries are continuously being strengthened thanks to the shared vision of the leaders of the two countries and their similar outlook for the future, affirming the UAE's commitment to implement its investment, development and humanitarian projects in the Sindh province. He also stressed his keenness to follow up on those projects which include ones in vital sectors in the fields of communications, aviation, banking, real estate, oil and gas, clean and renewable energy, education, health and infrastructure.

He added that the UAE utilise the huge economic potential in Pakistan, saying there are new vital sectors to explore that will further enhance cooperation and partnership between the two countries.

For his part, Imran Ismail said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its fraternal ties with the UAE and that the two countries enjoy strong ties based on common religious, cultural and historical values. He also noted that the exchange of business visits will contribute to the consolidation of more bilateral relations between the two countries.