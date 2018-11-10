Ministry of Tolerance celebrates new Guinness record

It was signed by many federal and local officials, ambassadors of brotherly and friendly countries, media and full families of all nationalities residing in the UAE on the sidelines of their participation in the National Tolerance Festival organised by the ministry.

The festival has been organised under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.

The festival began on Friday, 9th November, 2018, and will continue till 16th November, 2018, featuring an international opera show, various musical and symphonic performances for different communities and People of Determination, who were encouraged by thousands of participants.

The ministry also held a number of events at the Umm Al-Emarat Park from 10.00 to 21.00 on Friday, including the permanent exhibition "Zayed the Symbol of Tolerance" which monitors achievements and history of the Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It highlights his firm stand on tolerance and peaceful coexistence around the world. The exhibition saw a large turnout of youth and expatriates.

The ministry also organised workshops and entertainment activities for children, special programmes for school and university students, recreational games, free expressive drawings, artistic and musical local and international play. In addition, the "Knights of Tolerance" programme launched by the ministry included a number of workshops for more than 47 people from all emirates in the Grand Hyatt Hotel-Abu Dhabi.