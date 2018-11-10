UAE to host Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils

The World Economic Forum and Government of the United Arab Emirates warmly welcome participants to the third Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils.

More than 700 world-leading experts from over 70 countries will participate in the meeting, which aims to address preparations for the huge wave of technological disruption that will come with the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future and Co-chair of the Global Future Councils, has said the event is aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, which emphasises the need to prepare for tomorrow, today, to strengthen international partnerships to achieve common goals and to adopt a future outlook for the government performance in the UAE.

He added that the Global Future Councils is a network of 38 distinct councils each focused on a specific future issue, such as cybersecurity, quantum computing, governance, innovation, bio-technology, energy and water, space, healthcare, education, commerce and investment.

The outcome of the meeting will shape the agenda for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2019 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, as well as the Forum’s ongoing global initiatives.

The Annual Meeting of the Global Future Councils 2018 is the annual gathering of the World Economic Forum’s Network of Global Future Councils. It brings together participants from academia, business, government and civil society to provide forward-looking thought leadership and promote innovative thinking to address global, regional and geopolitical issues, as well as emerging or cross-cutting topics related to the Fourth Industrial Revolution. At this year’s meeting, leading experts will also explore the frontiers of knowledge based on a survey of scientists at the cutting edge of research. Speakers will address a wide range of interesting, pressing issues including Jobs in the Fourth Industrial Revolution;Arab World Economic Outlook; US Mid-Term Elections; and Future Frontiers of Science and Technology; Shaping a New Global Architecture and Globalization 4.0.

