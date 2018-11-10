President issues federal law launching 'RegLab'

The law aims at providing a safe test environment for legislation that will govern the use and applications of future technologies, in a step that will support the country's progress towards its future aspirations and vision.

The study towards developing new legislations will begin with the launch of the RegLab in January 2019. RegLab will be the largest lab designed to proactively anticipate and develop future legislations governing the use and applications of technologies, in a bid to achieve regional and global leadership in recruiting and attracting innovations and advanced technology applications such as self-driving vehicles, artificial intelligence in health, and Dimensions in various fields.

The lab will create a reliable and transparent legislative environment, introduce new legislation or develop existing legislation, regulate the work of advanced technologies products and applications, encourage investment in future sectors by providing a secure legislative environment, supporting the goals of the UAE vision 2021 and UAE Centennial 2071.

The legislation lab will work closely with lawmakers from federal and local government authorities as well as the private sector and business leaders to develop legislations governing vital future sectors impacting humanity, and support UAE role as a global incubator of innovations and creative projects.