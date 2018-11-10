"ESMA" uses "Film Message" to raise awareness of "Modified Vehicles"

The Authority is implementing the first advertising campaign based on a drama, Raising awareness of the regulation through the Emirati film "Hajwala 2".

The film, which will be screened 400 times in 90 cinemas in 10 countries in mid-November, most notably in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, features the story of young people who are interested in altering the structure and engine of the vehicles for use in different races, aiming to reach hundreds of thousands of viewers. UAE, GCC, and some Arab countries.

ESMA Initiative is the first of its kind at the federal level, which adopts a government body to accurately define the target group by directing awareness and guidance messages to the technical regulations and their impact on maintaining the public safety of owners of modified and modified vehicles, .

Abdullah Al Maeeni, Director General of (ESMA), stressed the importance of the framework of the principles of social responsibility to reach the targeted segments of society in a more realistic manner in order to ensure that the awareness message reaches the required category.

In order to improve the concepts of safety and public safety in the country, and that the UAE will be the starting point for awareness projects of this kind later. “He added.

Ali Al Marzouqi, General Manager of “Dhabi Film” Company, said that he was very pleased for the great support provided by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology (ESMA) for the film "Hajwala 2" which is a great precedent in supporting the film industry in the UAE. With messages of awareness to an Emirati, Gulf and Arab audience.

Al-Marzouqi confirmed the keenness of the team of the film "Hajwala 2" to recruit the passion of a large segment of the fans of motorsport in the events of this film in a way that is attractive to their hearts.

The team filmed scenes in the headquarters of ESMA in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, The Emirates Regulations on safety requirements in modified vehicles, the methods of obtaining the conformity certificate from the Authority, the technical inspection centers accredited by ESMA, and other details in the context of dramatic and interesting information and useful.