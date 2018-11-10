Third phase of Sheikha Fatima Global Humanitarian Campaign begins

The launch of the initiative, which is in line with the "Year of Zayed", is a joint initiative between the Zayed Giving Initiative, the General Women's Union, GWU, in partnership with the Dar Al Ber Society, Sharjah Charity House, the Saudi-German Hospitals Group, and in coordination with the Municipality of Tripoli, and the UAE Embassy in Lebanon.

The initiative signals the UAE's pioneering role in alleviating the suffering of patients around the globe, raise awareness and spread the culture of health through strategic partnerships with government and semi-government bodies, and private institutions and social society organisations.

The campaign is a part of the humanitarian initiatives patronised by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), especially the Giving Campaign to Treat One Million Children and Elderly and the Sheikha Fatima Global Humanitarian Campaign whose humanitarian mission reached millions of people and treated more than 15 million children and elderly patients in different countries.

It has also conducted more than 10,000 heart surgeries worldwide.