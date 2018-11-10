UAE Ambassador meets with Chief Minister of Pakistan's Sindh Province

Ambassador Al Zaabi congratulated Shah on his re-election as Chief Minister of the Government of Sindh Province. He praised the strong historic ties between the UAE and Pakistan, founded on mutual respect and trust, as well as the identical views on both regional and international issues.

He also renewed UAE's commitment to setting up and sustaining development and humanitarian projects in the Sindh province.

The Chief Minister of Sindh asked Ambassador Al Zaabi to pass on his greetings and wishes of further progress and prosperity to the leadership, government and people of the UAE. He added that the Province has great potentials for investments in agriculture, water, energy, infrastructure and telecommunications.