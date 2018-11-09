Zaki Nusseibeh receives British Minister of State for MENA

Nusseibeh lauded the distinguished, strong bilateral ties while affirming the UAE's interest in solidifying them in political, economic and cultural spheres.

He commended the British Museum’s gesture to rename a gallery the "Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Gallery for Europe and the Middle East".

He said the "Year of Zayed" is not confined to a certain time, rather it is a platform for future cooperation.

He also highlighted the vital role of culture in shaping and presenting the UAE image overseas and stressed the importance of supporting cultural programmes to strengthen people-to-people interaction.

Burt said cultural diplomacy plays a significant role in extending bridges of communication and cooperation between communities and supports efforts aimed at countering terrorism and extremism. He also highlighted the role of arts in spreading the value of tolerance between peoples of the world.