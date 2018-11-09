MOCD introduces audience to basics of sign language

The workshop comes as part of a field tour for Zayed Al Khair initiative beginning in Abu Dhabi on 20th October then to Al Ain and Dubai. The tour includes 9 cities till 15th December and is participated by a number of people of determination “hearing impairment” categories. The purpose is to introduce the community members on how to learn the basics of sign language and communicate with these categories easily.

Zayed Al Khair initiative coinciding with the year of Zayed targets all the community members including the people of determination especially hearing impairment categories. The activities are included in all the emirates in support of the initiative which was launched by Sheikh Saeed Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Emirates Council for Work Relations Development.

The “Basics of Sign Language” Workshop was participated by a number of people of determination, official interpreters from the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) and the strategic partner with Zayed Al Khair initiative to implement the project, in addition to, several community members who had lessons in sign language representing official and private entities.

It is noted that the caravan will return again after the end of the first phase of the program to encourage people learn sign language. Those who attended the first phase will receive a completion certificate. A series of workshops in the same centers and different emirates will organized too.

As such, the participate will receive a “a sign language interpreter assistant” certificate after completing the exam and finishing specific working hours with the people of determination ‘hearing impairment categories”.