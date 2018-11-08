Khalid bin Zayed chairs ZHO board meeting

While chairing the meeting of the ZHO at the new Al Qawa Rehabilitation Centre headquarters in Al Ain, Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the ZHO, praised the support of the wise leadership for the organisation.

He also thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for receiving the organisation’s delegation at the Qasr Al Bahr Majlis, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region.

Sheikh Khalid then thanked Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, for supporting the organisation and its programmes, which aim to support people of determination.

The ZHO Chairman highlighted the importance of the strategic partnerships between the organisation and many government, federal and local authorities, while noting the role these partnerships play in supporting the ZHO's initiatives and projects.

During the meeting, the ZHO board discussed its decisions that were recently implemented and a range of issues on the meeting’s agenda, with the aim of providing the best rehabilitation, care and education programmes to people of determination targeted by the organisation.

The key issues discussed included the organisation’s budget for the 2019 fiscal year, rehabilitation programmes for people of determination with severe disability cases, e-connectivity and other projects.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Sheikh Khalid inaugurated the new headquarters of the centre, which is a branch of the ZHO in Al Ain, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Company for General Services, Musanada.

Sheikh Khalid met with several families and residents from Al Qawa, who were keen to welcome him.

The total cost of the new headquarters amounted to around AED24 million. It also has a total area of 10,000 square kilometres, sq.km, and includes a main building with an area of 3,280 sq.km, as well as a services building, an 82 sq.km electricity room, and external corridors with an area of 4,758 sq.km, along with shaded parking areas.