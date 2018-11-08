Hessa Buhumaid to participate in Dubai Women’s Triathlon

The event, which be held under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, Chairman of the National Olympic Committee, and Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Sports Innovation, is being organised by the Women and Sports Committee of the Dubai Sports Council, as part of its strategic partnership with the Dubai Ladies Club.

Buhumaid praised the joint initiative between the council and the club, which is a leading annual event and is part of wise leadership’s support for sports, and its efforts to encourage women to practice sports.

She also praised the triathlon’s humanitarian gesture to allocate its profits to support and empower ladies of determination who have lost one of their limbs, as well as to provide them with artificial limbs, through the "Imkan" programme of the Al Jalila Foundation.

She also praised the preparations of the participants at the club’s triathlon camp while highlighting the keenness of the ministry to support community initiatives.

Lamiaa Abdulaziz Khan, Director of the Club, Vice President of the Women and Sports Committee of the Council, and Chairperson of the Organising Committee of Triathlon, expressed her happiness at the participation of Buhumaid in the event while pointing out that the triathlon will start at 6:15 at the club, and will end at 9:45. The award ceremony will take place at 10:00, she added.