UAE-UK Taskforce addresses counterterrorism efforts

The two ministers welcomed the breadth and depth of the relationship between the two countries. The meeting covered a broad range of bilateral issues including cooperation in security, defence, consular, culture, counterterrorism, economic relations, and humanitarian issues. They welcomed the cutting edge design for Expo2020 in Dubai, and agreed to continue working together to deepen the strong trade and investment relationship between their countries.

They also agreed on the importance of working together to tackle climate change and promote sustainable growth, to support young people with the future skills they need to succeed in the workplace and to increased collaboration on countering terrorism and illicit finance.

They updated the taskforce on their views regarding recent developments in the Middle East, and stressed the importance of maintaining strong cooperation on issues related to peace and development in the wider region.

The Taskforce was established in July 2010, with the intention of further strengthening ties between the UAE and the UK. It convenes twice a year and remains an important mechanism in the bilateral relationship.