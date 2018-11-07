UAE, Moldova discuss infrastructure development ties

During the meeting, held at the Ministry of Infrastructure Development headquarters in Dubai, the two sides discussed means of developing ties in the infrastructure development sector.

Dr. Al Nuaimi praised the overall bilateral ties between the two countries, including in the areas of infrastructure and transport, while stressing the importance of their meetings to enhancing their cooperation and serving their interests.

The Minister also presented the main pillars of the UAE Vision 2021, which include the infrastructure sector that is key to the process of comprehensive development.

Jabourisi praised the development witnessed by the UAE in all areas, including in infrastructure and roads while noting that the UAE has become an international model to follow.

