FNC delegation meets with Emirati students in Chinese universities

The meeting was attended by several FNC members and Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to China.

Dr. Al Qubaisi conveyed the greetings of the wise leadership to the students and expressed her happiness at meeting them, as they are the country's ambassadors abroad and are keen to highlight its values, due to the vision and wisdom of the Founding Leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

She said that the leadership of the UAE has prioritised people and UAE nationals, especially the youth, due to their significant role in achieving the country's goals, strategies and vision to foresee the future, which will strengthen its overall position. She also lauded the work of diplomats in the country's embassies around the world, and the efforts of the students to pursue their education in various fields.

Dr. Al Qubaisi highlighted the FNC's parliamentary diplomacy and its role in supporting the country's directives and policies, developing its ties with various countries, and strengthening the UAE's prominent position within the international community. She also pointed out that the FNC’s 16th legislative chapter witnessed greater community participation in implementing its parliamentary strategy for 2016 to 2021, which includes initiatives that aim to improve the government’s communication with UAE nationals, both inside and outside the country.

The FNC Speaker thanked Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, for the ongoing cooperation between his ministry and the FNC, especially during the FNC’s participation in international parliamentary events and official visits.

Al Dhaheri welcomed the FNC delegation and stressed that the UAE and China share strong historic relations, due to the wise vision of the late Sheikh Zayed.

He also explained the role of the "Sheikh Zayed Centre for Teaching Arabic Language and Islamic Studies" at the "Foreign Studies University I Beijing," which was established in 1994, following the historic visit of Sheikh Zayed to China in 1990. Around 1,000 students have graduated from the centre, he added.