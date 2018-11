During the ceremony, Dr. Hessa Al Otaiba met with the Bishop of Urgell, and a number of senior local officials, namely the country's Prime Minister Antoni Marti.

The two sides lauded the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and Andorra, which is witnessing significant development in various political and economic fields.

For her part, the UAE Ambassador affirmed the UAE's interest to consolidate relations and enhance prospects for cooperation with Andorra across all sectors.