UAE Minister of State attends German Embassy reception

In a speech on the occasion, Mr. Fischer commended the strong relations binding Germany and the UAE in various fields, praising the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to boost the UAE's relations with various countries of the world.

He affirmed Germany's continuous endeavour to enhance relations of friendship with the UAE and develop them to serve the two nations.

The reception was attended by senior officials, representatives of Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, and various members of the German community in the country.