Winners of ‘Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best GCC Teacher’ announced

The award was launched upon the directives and with the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. The Award recognises and rewards best educational practices, supports teachers to enhance education outcomes, and to create generations of trustworthy leaders armed with the best knowledge, science, and profession skills available.

The announcement was made during a press conference yesterday at the award’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, with the attendance of Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education and General Supervisor of the Award, and the members of the committee.

The committee selected the winners following a series of field visits to participating countries to review a summary of the nominated teachers' experience and identified their positive impact in the field of education in the participating countries.

Rashid Ali Hashim, a PE teacher from the UAE, and Fawaiya Dhwaiher Al Meghmasi, a maths teacher from Saudi Arabia, won the award, and will each receive a reward of AED1 million.

The best 20 teachers who participated in the award will take part in training courses at leading academic institutions. Heba Abdulaziz Salmeen from Kuwait and Amina Nabil Al Rumaihi from Bahrain also won each AED100,000 for their teaching excellence.

During the press conference, the committee announced the launch of the award’s second edition, which will take place from 6th November, 2018, to 3rd March, 2019.

"This award is unique in its ideology and vision, and is based on the goal of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed to strengthen the education system and create progressive plans, programmes and initiatives that will achieve this goal locally and around the Gulf, through supporting teachers, enabling them to improve their performance, and honouring those who excel in education," Al Hammadi said.

"The award is distinguished in terms of its ideology and approach, and celebrates teacher, elevates their thoughts, and identifies the excellent ones and gives them the support and appreciation they deserve, to continue their pioneering and motivate others to progress. Teachers have an important message and noble profession, and we have clearly witnessed their role in strengthening the education system through their creativity and efforts, which reflects on their students, who represent the highest goal for us all," he added.

"We aim to have an education system that keeps pace with modernity, the latest developments, and the sustainable knowledge economies of our Arab region, and a creative, innovative and persistent teacher is behind a successful education system. By supporting teachers and creating an environment that supports their creativity, we can create an advanced education system," he further added.

The award is part of the belief of the wise leadership in the role of education, which was established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, through supporting students, caring for the educated, and building a solid base for qualitative education, Al Hammadi said in conclusion.

The award, which adopts high standards in harmony with the future of the educational process, has received an intense attention from teachers in the participating countries thanks to its educational pioneering ideas and messages that could open a new chapter of excellence and leadership in educational systems in these countries.

It is based on five solid criteria: Communal and professional leadership (10%); Sustainable development and learning (20%);Excellence in Achievement (40%); Creativity & Innovation (20%) and Positive citizenship, allegiance and national belonging(10%).